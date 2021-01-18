Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

BATS:IAGG opened at $56.03 on Monday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

