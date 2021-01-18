Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $148.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

