SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $26.98 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $27.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

