Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of CIK opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.