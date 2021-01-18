Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of CIK opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
