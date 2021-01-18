MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.68.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
