West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.