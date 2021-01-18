Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 4th

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

