Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

