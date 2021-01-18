Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $456,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

NYSE BUD opened at $68.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -185.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

