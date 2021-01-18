Insider Selling: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $63,780.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWBI stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $81,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $17,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,015,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

