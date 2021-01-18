StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $37.46 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.