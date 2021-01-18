Canaccord Genuity Raises Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Price Target to GBX 380

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 350.70 ($4.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £688.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. Tyman plc has a 52 week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Get Tyman plc (TYMN.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.