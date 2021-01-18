Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.

NFLX stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

