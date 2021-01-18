Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 35.65% from the stock’s current price.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:VNE opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

