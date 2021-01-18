Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

