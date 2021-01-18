Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 3,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.