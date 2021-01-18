Scott Sanborn Sells 9,043 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2,503.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 285,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

