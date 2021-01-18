Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO Sells $112,730.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.