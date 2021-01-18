Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 156.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

