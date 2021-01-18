Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23,157.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $269.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.27. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,681.77 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.