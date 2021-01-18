Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.