Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.15.

Generac stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $263.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

