Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $371,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.78.

MLM stock opened at $303.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $319.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

