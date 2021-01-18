Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,200 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,027,000.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

EHTH opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

