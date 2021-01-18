David Martin Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00.

On Friday, November 13th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 136,047 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $16,905,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $13,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

