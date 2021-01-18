OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.