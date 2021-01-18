OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
