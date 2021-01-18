Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Rises By 18.5%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 831,300 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POLA stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 60.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

