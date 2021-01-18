Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 3,266,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.