Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $465,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

