PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells $207,979.20 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $207,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,859,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.

PRO stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

