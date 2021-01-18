Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Scott M. Zuehlke Sells 8,300 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NX stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $839.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.59.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.