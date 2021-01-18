Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Scott M. Zuehlke Sells 8,300 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NX stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $839.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

