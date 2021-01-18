Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 405,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of KFRC opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $45.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

