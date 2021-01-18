Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

