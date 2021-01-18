Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 5,999 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $2,663,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 151,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FibroGen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

