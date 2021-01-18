Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 303,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 40,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.