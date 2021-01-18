Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.01. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $13.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.07 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.62.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $357.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.