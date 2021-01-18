Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $461.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $474.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

