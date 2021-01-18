Raymond James Raises Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$7.00

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

TSE:FRU opened at C$6.03 on Friday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.04 million and a PE ratio of -86.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

