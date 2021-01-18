Scotiabank Boosts Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.75

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.65.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.29875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

