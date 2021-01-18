Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

