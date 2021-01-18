iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$61.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

IAG opened at C$58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7700002 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

