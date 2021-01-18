Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.24.

CVE opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

