Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 14.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,501.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

