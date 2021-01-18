adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 688,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,952.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $343.80 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.99 and its 200-day moving average is $318.54.

Get adidas alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.