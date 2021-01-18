U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

