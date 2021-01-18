Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,587 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXG opened at $8.83 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

