Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Update

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

MGEN opened at $23.03 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

