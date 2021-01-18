Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 655,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 69,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $252,167.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
