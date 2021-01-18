IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

