Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 588,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $15.51 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.